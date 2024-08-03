10 Euros to Ugandan shillings

Convert EUR to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 eur
40,593 ugx

€1.000 EUR = Ush4,059 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,059.26004,153.5400
Low3,999.54003,966.8100
Average4,027.53404,050.6264
Change1.49%-0.16%
1 EUR to UGX stats

The performance of EUR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,059.2600 and a 30 day low of 3,999.5400. This means the 30 day average was 4,027.5340. The change for EUR to UGX was 1.49.

The performance of EUR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,153.5400 and a 90 day low of 3,966.8100. This means the 90 day average was 4,050.6264. The change for EUR to UGX was -0.16.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Ugandan Shilling
1 EUR4,059.26000 UGX
5 EUR20,296.30000 UGX
10 EUR40,592.60000 UGX
20 EUR81,185.20000 UGX
50 EUR202,963.00000 UGX
100 EUR405,926.00000 UGX
250 EUR1,014,815.00000 UGX
500 EUR2,029,630.00000 UGX
1000 EUR4,059,260.00000 UGX
2000 EUR8,118,520.00000 UGX
5000 EUR20,296,300.00000 UGX
10000 EUR40,592,600.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Euro
1 UGX0.00025 EUR
5 UGX0.00123 EUR
10 UGX0.00246 EUR
20 UGX0.00493 EUR
50 UGX0.01232 EUR
100 UGX0.02464 EUR
250 UGX0.06159 EUR
500 UGX0.12317 EUR
1000 UGX0.24635 EUR
2000 UGX0.49270 EUR
5000 UGX1.23175 EUR
10000 UGX2.46350 EUR