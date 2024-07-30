2,000 Euros to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert EUR to PYG at the real exchange rate

2,000 eur
16,537,700 pyg

€1.000 EUR = ₲8,269 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8,268.85008,268.8500
Low8,147.82008,029.7700
Average8,207.21738,143.4756
Change1.49%2.90%
View full history

1 EUR to PYG stats

The performance of EUR to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,268.8500 and a 30 day low of 8,147.8200. This means the 30 day average was 8,207.2173. The change for EUR to PYG was 1.49.

The performance of EUR to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,268.8500 and a 90 day low of 8,029.7700. This means the 90 day average was 8,143.4756. The change for EUR to PYG was 2.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Paraguayan Guarani
1 EUR8,268.85000 PYG
5 EUR41,344.25000 PYG
10 EUR82,688.50000 PYG
20 EUR165,377.00000 PYG
50 EUR413,442.50000 PYG
100 EUR826,885.00000 PYG
250 EUR2,067,212.50000 PYG
500 EUR4,134,425.00000 PYG
1000 EUR8,268,850.00000 PYG
2000 EUR16,537,700.00000 PYG
5000 EUR41,344,250.00000 PYG
10000 EUR82,688,500.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Euro
1 PYG0.00012 EUR
5 PYG0.00060 EUR
10 PYG0.00121 EUR
20 PYG0.00242 EUR
50 PYG0.00605 EUR
100 PYG0.01209 EUR
250 PYG0.03023 EUR
500 PYG0.06047 EUR
1000 PYG0.12094 EUR
2000 PYG0.24187 EUR
5000 PYG0.60468 EUR
10000 PYG1.20936 EUR