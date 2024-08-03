100 Euros to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert EUR to PGK at the real exchange rate

100 eur
422.40 pgk

€1.000 EUR = K4.224 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.22404.2240
Low4.16134.0941
Average4.19104.1528
Change1.51%3.11%
View full history

1 EUR to PGK stats

The performance of EUR to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2240 and a 30 day low of 4.1613. This means the 30 day average was 4.1910. The change for EUR to PGK was 1.51.

The performance of EUR to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2240 and a 90 day low of 4.0941. This means the 90 day average was 4.1528. The change for EUR to PGK was 3.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 EUR4.22396 PGK
5 EUR21.11980 PGK
10 EUR42.23960 PGK
20 EUR84.47920 PGK
50 EUR211.19800 PGK
100 EUR422.39600 PGK
250 EUR1,055.99000 PGK
500 EUR2,111.98000 PGK
1000 EUR4,223.96000 PGK
2000 EUR8,447.92000 PGK
5000 EUR21,119.80000 PGK
10000 EUR42,239.60000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Euro
1 PGK0.23674 EUR
5 PGK1.18372 EUR
10 PGK2.36744 EUR
20 PGK4.73488 EUR
50 PGK11.83720 EUR
100 PGK23.67440 EUR
250 PGK59.18600 EUR
500 PGK118.37200 EUR
1000 PGK236.74400 EUR
2000 PGK473.48800 EUR
5000 PGK1,183.72000 EUR
10000 PGK2,367.44000 EUR