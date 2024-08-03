500 Euros to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert EUR to PEN at the real exchange rate

500 eur
2,041.66 pen

€1.000 EUR = S/.4.083 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.11354.1340
Low4.03083.9812
Average4.07584.0648
Change-0.58%1.95%
View full history

1 EUR to PEN stats

The performance of EUR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1135 and a 30 day low of 4.0308. This means the 30 day average was 4.0758. The change for EUR to PEN was -0.58.

The performance of EUR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1340 and a 90 day low of 3.9812. This means the 90 day average was 4.0648. The change for EUR to PEN was 1.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EUR4.08331 PEN
5 EUR20.41655 PEN
10 EUR40.83310 PEN
20 EUR81.66620 PEN
50 EUR204.16550 PEN
100 EUR408.33100 PEN
250 EUR1,020.82750 PEN
500 EUR2,041.65500 PEN
1000 EUR4,083.31000 PEN
2000 EUR8,166.62000 PEN
5000 EUR20,416.55000 PEN
10000 EUR40,833.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Euro
1 PEN0.24490 EUR
5 PEN1.22450 EUR
10 PEN2.44899 EUR
20 PEN4.89798 EUR
50 PEN12.24495 EUR
100 PEN24.48990 EUR
250 PEN61.22475 EUR
500 PEN122.44950 EUR
1000 PEN244.89900 EUR
2000 PEN489.79800 EUR
5000 PEN1,224.49500 EUR
10000 PEN2,448.99000 EUR