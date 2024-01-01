5,000 Euros to Panamanian balboas

Convert EUR to PAB at the real exchange rate

5,000 eur
5,455.25 pab

€1.000 EUR = B/.1.091 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.09411.0941
Low1.07851.0680
Average1.08611.0812
Change0.92%1.44%
1 EUR to PAB stats

The performance of EUR to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0941 and a 30 day low of 1.0785. This means the 30 day average was 1.0861. The change for EUR to PAB was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0941 and a 90 day low of 1.0680. This means the 90 day average was 1.0812. The change for EUR to PAB was 1.44.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Euro / Panamanian Balboa
1 EUR1.09105 PAB
5 EUR5.45525 PAB
10 EUR10.91050 PAB
20 EUR21.82100 PAB
50 EUR54.55250 PAB
100 EUR109.10500 PAB
250 EUR272.76250 PAB
500 EUR545.52500 PAB
1000 EUR1,091.05000 PAB
2000 EUR2,182.10000 PAB
5000 EUR5,455.25000 PAB
10000 EUR10,910.50000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Euro
1 PAB0.91655 EUR
5 PAB4.58274 EUR
10 PAB9.16548 EUR
20 PAB18.33096 EUR
50 PAB45.82740 EUR
100 PAB91.65480 EUR
250 PAB229.13700 EUR
500 PAB458.27400 EUR
1000 PAB916.54800 EUR
2000 PAB1,833.09600 EUR
5000 PAB4,582.74000 EUR
10000 PAB9,165.48000 EUR