10 Euros to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert EUR to MVR at the real exchange rate

10 eur
165.89 mvr

€1.000 EUR = MVR16.59 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.778716.8175
Low16.451616.2610
Average16.560916.5404
Change0.84%1.27%
1 EUR to MVR stats

The performance of EUR to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.7787 and a 30 day low of 16.4516. This means the 30 day average was 16.5609. The change for EUR to MVR was 0.84.

The performance of EUR to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.8175 and a 90 day low of 16.2610. This means the 90 day average was 16.5404. The change for EUR to MVR was 1.27.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EUR16.58940 MVR
5 EUR82.94700 MVR
10 EUR165.89400 MVR
20 EUR331.78800 MVR
50 EUR829.47000 MVR
100 EUR1,658.94000 MVR
250 EUR4,147.35000 MVR
500 EUR8,294.70000 MVR
1000 EUR16,589.40000 MVR
2000 EUR33,178.80000 MVR
5000 EUR82,947.00000 MVR
10000 EUR165,894.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Euro
1 MVR0.06028 EUR
5 MVR0.30140 EUR
10 MVR0.60279 EUR
20 MVR1.20559 EUR
50 MVR3.01397 EUR
100 MVR6.02794 EUR
250 MVR15.06985 EUR
500 MVR30.13970 EUR
1000 MVR60.27940 EUR
2000 MVR120.55880 EUR
5000 MVR301.39700 EUR
10000 MVR602.79400 EUR