€1.000 EUR = ك0.3327 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33420.3345
Low0.32960.3276
Average0.33210.3314
Change0.50%0.60%
1 EUR to KWD stats

The performance of EUR to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3342 and a 30 day low of 0.3296. This means the 30 day average was 0.3321. The change for EUR to KWD was 0.50.

The performance of EUR to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3345 and a 90 day low of 0.3276. This means the 90 day average was 0.3314. The change for EUR to KWD was 0.60.

Top currencies

1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EUR0.33272 KWD
5 EUR1.66358 KWD
10 EUR3.32716 KWD
20 EUR6.65432 KWD
50 EUR16.63580 KWD
100 EUR33.27160 KWD
250 EUR83.17900 KWD
500 EUR166.35800 KWD
1000 EUR332.71600 KWD
2000 EUR665.43200 KWD
5000 EUR1,663.58000 KWD
10000 EUR3,327.16000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Euro
1 KWD3.00557 EUR
5 KWD15.02785 EUR
10 KWD30.05570 EUR
20 KWD60.11140 EUR
50 KWD150.27850 EUR
100 KWD300.55700 EUR
250 KWD751.39250 EUR
500 KWD1,502.78500 EUR
1000 KWD3,005.57000 EUR
2000 KWD6,011.14000 EUR
5000 KWD15,027.85000 EUR
10000 KWD30,055.70000 EUR