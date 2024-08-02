1 thousand Euros to Comorian francs

Convert EUR to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
491,957 kmf

€1.000 EUR = CF492.0 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High491.9750491.9840
Low491.9490491.9490
Average491.9645491.9671
Change-0.00%-0.00%
1 EUR to KMF stats

The performance of EUR to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 491.9750 and a 30 day low of 491.9490. This means the 30 day average was 491.9645. The change for EUR to KMF was -0.00.

The performance of EUR to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 491.9840 and a 90 day low of 491.9490. This means the 90 day average was 491.9671. The change for EUR to KMF was -0.00.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Euros to Comorian francs

Conversion rates Euro / Comorian Franc
1 EUR491.95700 KMF
5 EUR2,459.78500 KMF
10 EUR4,919.57000 KMF
20 EUR9,839.14000 KMF
50 EUR24,597.85000 KMF
100 EUR49,195.70000 KMF
250 EUR122,989.25000 KMF
500 EUR245,978.50000 KMF
1000 EUR491,957.00000 KMF
2000 EUR983,914.00000 KMF
5000 EUR2,459,785.00000 KMF
10000 EUR4,919,570.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Euro
1 KMF0.00203 EUR
5 KMF0.01016 EUR
10 KMF0.02033 EUR
20 KMF0.04065 EUR
50 KMF0.10164 EUR
100 KMF0.20327 EUR
250 KMF0.50818 EUR
500 KMF1.01635 EUR
1000 KMF2.03270 EUR
2000 KMF4.06540 EUR
5000 KMF10.16350 EUR
10000 KMF20.32700 EUR