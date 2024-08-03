50 Euros to Jordanian dinars

Convert EUR to JOD at the real exchange rate

50 eur
38.664 jod

€1.000 EUR = JD0.7733 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77540.7754
Low0.76440.7572
Average0.76980.7664
Change0.91%1.46%
View full history

1 EUR to JOD stats

The performance of EUR to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7754 and a 30 day low of 0.7644. This means the 30 day average was 0.7698. The change for EUR to JOD was 0.91.

The performance of EUR to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7754 and a 90 day low of 0.7572. This means the 90 day average was 0.7664. The change for EUR to JOD was 1.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Jordanian Dinar
1 EUR0.77328 JOD
5 EUR3.86641 JOD
10 EUR7.73282 JOD
20 EUR15.46564 JOD
50 EUR38.66410 JOD
100 EUR77.32820 JOD
250 EUR193.32050 JOD
500 EUR386.64100 JOD
1000 EUR773.28200 JOD
2000 EUR1,546.56400 JOD
5000 EUR3,866.41000 JOD
10000 EUR7,732.82000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Euro
1 JOD1.29319 EUR
5 JOD6.46595 EUR
10 JOD12.93190 EUR
20 JOD25.86380 EUR
50 JOD64.65950 EUR
100 JOD129.31900 EUR
250 JOD323.29750 EUR
500 JOD646.59500 EUR
1000 JOD1,293.19000 EUR
2000 JOD2,586.38000 EUR
5000 JOD6,465.95000 EUR
10000 JOD12,931.90000 EUR