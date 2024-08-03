250 Euros to Israeli new sheqels

Convert EUR to ILS at the real exchange rate

250 eur
1,038.28 ils

€1.000 EUR = ₪4.153 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

EUR to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.15314.1531
Low3.92303.9230
Average3.98914.0025
Change2.85%3.94%
View full history

1 EUR to ILS stats

The performance of EUR to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1531 and a 30 day low of 3.9230. This means the 30 day average was 3.9891. The change for EUR to ILS was 2.85.

The performance of EUR to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1531 and a 90 day low of 3.9230. This means the 90 day average was 4.0025. The change for EUR to ILS was 3.94.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EUR4.15314 ILS
5 EUR20.76570 ILS
10 EUR41.53140 ILS
20 EUR83.06280 ILS
50 EUR207.65700 ILS
100 EUR415.31400 ILS
250 EUR1,038.28500 ILS
500 EUR2,076.57000 ILS
1000 EUR4,153.14000 ILS
2000 EUR8,306.28000 ILS
5000 EUR20,765.70000 ILS
10000 EUR41,531.40000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Euro
1 ILS0.24078 EUR
5 ILS1.20391 EUR
10 ILS2.40782 EUR
20 ILS4.81564 EUR
50 ILS12.03910 EUR
100 ILS24.07820 EUR
250 ILS60.19550 EUR
500 ILS120.39100 EUR
1000 ILS240.78200 EUR
2000 ILS481.56400 EUR
5000 ILS1,203.91000 EUR
10000 ILS2,407.82000 EUR