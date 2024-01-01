10 Euros to Croatian kunas

10 eur
76.60 hrk

€1.000 EUR = kn7.660 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.68097.6809
Low7.57177.4977
Average7.62497.5906
Change0.92%1.44%
1 EUR to HRK stats

The performance of EUR to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.6809 and a 30 day low of 7.5717. This means the 30 day average was 7.6249. The change for EUR to HRK was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.6809 and a 90 day low of 7.4977. This means the 90 day average was 7.5906. The change for EUR to HRK was 1.44.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Croatian Kuna
1 EUR7.65985 HRK
5 EUR38.29925 HRK
10 EUR76.59850 HRK
20 EUR153.19700 HRK
50 EUR382.99250 HRK
100 EUR765.98500 HRK
250 EUR1,914.96250 HRK
500 EUR3,829.92500 HRK
1000 EUR7,659.85000 HRK
2000 EUR15,319.70000 HRK
5000 EUR38,299.25000 HRK
10000 EUR76,598.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Euro
1 HRK0.13055 EUR
5 HRK0.65276 EUR
10 HRK1.30551 EUR
20 HRK2.61102 EUR
50 HRK6.52755 EUR
100 HRK13.05510 EUR
250 HRK32.63775 EUR
500 HRK65.27550 EUR
1000 HRK130.55100 EUR
2000 HRK261.10200 EUR
5000 HRK652.75500 EUR
10000 HRK1,305.51000 EUR