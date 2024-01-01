10 Djiboutian francs to Georgian laris

Convert DJF to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 djf
0.15 gel

1.00000 DJF = 0.01484 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Georgian Lari
1 DJF0.01484 GEL
5 DJF0.07420 GEL
10 DJF0.14839 GEL
20 DJF0.29679 GEL
50 DJF0.74197 GEL
100 DJF1.48394 GEL
250 DJF3.70985 GEL
500 DJF7.41970 GEL
1000 DJF14.83940 GEL
2000 DJF29.67880 GEL
5000 DJF74.19700 GEL
10000 DJF148.39400 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Djiboutian Franc
1 GEL67.38830 DJF
5 GEL336.94150 DJF
10 GEL673.88300 DJF
20 GEL1347.76600 DJF
50 GEL3369.41500 DJF
100 GEL6738.83000 DJF
250 GEL16847.07500 DJF
500 GEL33694.15000 DJF
1000 GEL67388.30000 DJF
2000 GEL134776.60000 DJF
5000 GEL336941.50000 DJF
10000 GEL673883.00000 DJF