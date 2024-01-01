10 Djiboutian francs to Fijian dollars

Convert DJF to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 djf
0.13 fjd

1.00000 DJF = 0.01263 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 DJF0.01263 FJD
5 DJF0.06316 FJD
10 DJF0.12632 FJD
20 DJF0.25263 FJD
50 DJF0.63158 FJD
100 DJF1.26317 FJD
250 DJF3.15792 FJD
500 DJF6.31585 FJD
1000 DJF12.63170 FJD
2000 DJF25.26340 FJD
5000 DJF63.15850 FJD
10000 DJF126.31700 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 FJD79.16590 DJF
5 FJD395.82950 DJF
10 FJD791.65900 DJF
20 FJD1583.31800 DJF
50 FJD3958.29500 DJF
100 FJD7916.59000 DJF
250 FJD19791.47500 DJF
500 FJD39582.95000 DJF
1000 FJD79165.90000 DJF
2000 FJD158331.80000 DJF
5000 FJD395829.50000 DJF
10000 FJD791659.00000 DJF