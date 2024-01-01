1 Djiboutian franc to Danish kroner

Convert DJF to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 djf
0.04 dkk

1.00000 DJF = 0.03890 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Danish Krone
1 DJF0.03890 DKK
5 DJF0.19449 DKK
10 DJF0.38897 DKK
20 DJF0.77794 DKK
50 DJF1.94485 DKK
100 DJF3.88970 DKK
250 DJF9.72425 DKK
500 DJF19.44850 DKK
1000 DJF38.89700 DKK
2000 DJF77.79400 DKK
5000 DJF194.48500 DKK
10000 DJF388.97000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Djiboutian Franc
1 DKK25.70890 DJF
5 DKK128.54450 DJF
10 DKK257.08900 DJF
20 DKK514.17800 DJF
50 DKK1285.44500 DJF
100 DKK2570.89000 DJF
250 DKK6427.22500 DJF
500 DKK12854.45000 DJF
1000 DKK25708.90000 DJF
2000 DKK51417.80000 DJF
5000 DKK128544.50000 DJF
10000 DKK257089.00000 DJF