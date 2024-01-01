1 Czech koruna to Omani rials

Convert CZK to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 czk
0.016 omr

1.00000 CZK = 0.01630 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Omani Rial
1 CZK0.01630 OMR
5 CZK0.08151 OMR
10 CZK0.16302 OMR
20 CZK0.32604 OMR
50 CZK0.81509 OMR
100 CZK1.63018 OMR
250 CZK4.07545 OMR
500 CZK8.15090 OMR
1000 CZK16.30180 OMR
2000 CZK32.60360 OMR
5000 CZK81.50900 OMR
10000 CZK163.01800 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Czech Republic Koruna
1 OMR61.34290 CZK
5 OMR306.71450 CZK
10 OMR613.42900 CZK
20 OMR1226.85800 CZK
50 OMR3067.14500 CZK
100 OMR6134.29000 CZK
250 OMR15335.72500 CZK
500 OMR30671.45000 CZK
1000 OMR61342.90000 CZK
2000 OMR122685.80000 CZK
5000 OMR306714.50000 CZK
10000 OMR613429.00000 CZK