1.00000 CZK = 0.75481 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moldovan Leu
1 CZK0.75481 MDL
5 CZK3.77404 MDL
10 CZK7.54808 MDL
20 CZK15.09616 MDL
50 CZK37.74040 MDL
100 CZK75.48080 MDL
250 CZK188.70200 MDL
500 CZK377.40400 MDL
1000 CZK754.80800 MDL
2000 CZK1509.61600 MDL
5000 CZK3774.04000 MDL
10000 CZK7548.08000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MDL1.32484 CZK
5 MDL6.62420 CZK
10 MDL13.24840 CZK
20 MDL26.49680 CZK
50 MDL66.24200 CZK
100 MDL132.48400 CZK
250 MDL331.21000 CZK
500 MDL662.42000 CZK
1000 MDL1324.84000 CZK
2000 MDL2649.68000 CZK
5000 MDL6624.20000 CZK
10000 MDL13248.40000 CZK