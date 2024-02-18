10 thousand Czech korunas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CZK to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
132,204 lkr

1.00000 CZK = 13.22040 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CZK13.22040 LKR
5 CZK66.10200 LKR
10 CZK132.20400 LKR
20 CZK264.40800 LKR
50 CZK661.02000 LKR
100 CZK1322.04000 LKR
250 CZK3305.10000 LKR
500 CZK6610.20000 LKR
1000 CZK13220.40000 LKR
2000 CZK26440.80000 LKR
5000 CZK66102.00000 LKR
10000 CZK132204.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LKR0.07564 CZK
5 LKR0.37820 CZK
10 LKR0.75641 CZK
20 LKR1.51281 CZK
50 LKR3.78203 CZK
100 LKR7.56406 CZK
250 LKR18.91015 CZK
500 LKR37.82030 CZK
1000 LKR75.64060 CZK
2000 LKR151.28120 CZK
5000 LKR378.20300 CZK
10000 LKR756.40600 CZK