1 Czech koruna to Indian rupees

Convert CZK to INR at the real exchange rate

1 czk
3.51 inr

1.00000 CZK = 3.51460 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Indian Rupee
1 CZK3.51460 INR
5 CZK17.57300 INR
10 CZK35.14600 INR
20 CZK70.29200 INR
50 CZK175.73000 INR
100 CZK351.46000 INR
250 CZK878.65000 INR
500 CZK1757.30000 INR
1000 CZK3514.60000 INR
2000 CZK7029.20000 INR
5000 CZK17573.00000 INR
10000 CZK35146.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 INR0.28453 CZK
5 INR1.42263 CZK
10 INR2.84527 CZK
20 INR5.69054 CZK
50 INR14.22635 CZK
100 INR28.45270 CZK
250 INR71.13175 CZK
500 INR142.26350 CZK
1000 INR284.52700 CZK
2000 INR569.05400 CZK
5000 INR1422.63500 CZK
10000 INR2845.27000 CZK