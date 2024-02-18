5 Czech korunas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert CZK to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 czk
3,306.76 idr

1.00000 CZK = 661.35100 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CZK661.35100 IDR
5 CZK3306.75500 IDR
10 CZK6613.51000 IDR
20 CZK13227.02000 IDR
50 CZK33067.55000 IDR
100 CZK66135.10000 IDR
250 CZK165337.75000 IDR
500 CZK330675.50000 IDR
1000 CZK661351.00000 IDR
2000 CZK1322702.00000 IDR
5000 CZK3306755.00000 IDR
10000 CZK6613510.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Czech Republic Koruna
1 IDR0.00151 CZK
5 IDR0.00756 CZK
10 IDR0.01512 CZK
20 IDR0.03024 CZK
50 IDR0.07560 CZK
100 IDR0.15121 CZK
250 IDR0.37801 CZK
500 IDR0.75603 CZK
1000 IDR1.51206 CZK
2000 IDR3.02412 CZK
5000 IDR7.56030 CZK
10000 IDR15.12060 CZK