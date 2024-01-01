2000 Cape Verdean escudos to South African rand

Convert CVE to ZAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 cve
367.43 zar

1.00000 CVE = 0.18371 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / South African Rand
1 CVE0.18371 ZAR
5 CVE0.91857 ZAR
10 CVE1.83714 ZAR
20 CVE3.67428 ZAR
50 CVE9.18570 ZAR
100 CVE18.37140 ZAR
250 CVE45.92850 ZAR
500 CVE91.85700 ZAR
1000 CVE183.71400 ZAR
2000 CVE367.42800 ZAR
5000 CVE918.57000 ZAR
10000 CVE1837.14000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ZAR5.44324 CVE
5 ZAR27.21620 CVE
10 ZAR54.43240 CVE
20 ZAR108.86480 CVE
50 ZAR272.16200 CVE
100 ZAR544.32400 CVE
250 ZAR1360.81000 CVE
500 ZAR2721.62000 CVE
1000 ZAR5443.24000 CVE
2000 ZAR10886.48000 CVE
5000 ZAR27216.20000 CVE
10000 ZAR54432.40000 CVE