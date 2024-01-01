50 Cape Verdean escudos to Singapore dollars

Convert CVE to SGD at the real exchange rate

50 cve
0.66 sgd

1.00000 CVE = 0.01311 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Singapore Dollar
1 CVE0.01311 SGD
5 CVE0.06553 SGD
10 CVE0.13106 SGD
20 CVE0.26213 SGD
50 CVE0.65532 SGD
100 CVE1.31064 SGD
250 CVE3.27660 SGD
500 CVE6.55320 SGD
1000 CVE13.10640 SGD
2000 CVE26.21280 SGD
5000 CVE65.53200 SGD
10000 CVE131.06400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SGD76.29870 CVE
5 SGD381.49350 CVE
10 SGD762.98700 CVE
20 SGD1525.97400 CVE
50 SGD3814.93500 CVE
100 SGD7629.87000 CVE
250 SGD19074.67500 CVE
500 SGD38149.35000 CVE
1000 SGD76298.70000 CVE
2000 SGD152597.40000 CVE
5000 SGD381493.50000 CVE
10000 SGD762987.00000 CVE