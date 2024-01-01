2000 Cape Verdean escudos to Romanian leus

Convert CVE to RON at the real exchange rate

2,000 cve
89.87 ron

1.00000 CVE = 0.04493 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Romanian Leu
1 CVE0.04493 RON
5 CVE0.22467 RON
10 CVE0.44934 RON
20 CVE0.89868 RON
50 CVE2.24670 RON
100 CVE4.49340 RON
250 CVE11.23350 RON
500 CVE22.46700 RON
1000 CVE44.93400 RON
2000 CVE89.86800 RON
5000 CVE224.67000 RON
10000 CVE449.34000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 RON22.25490 CVE
5 RON111.27450 CVE
10 RON222.54900 CVE
20 RON445.09800 CVE
50 RON1112.74500 CVE
100 RON2225.49000 CVE
250 RON5563.72500 CVE
500 RON11127.45000 CVE
1000 RON22254.90000 CVE
2000 RON44509.80000 CVE
5000 RON111274.50000 CVE
10000 RON222549.00000 CVE