1 Cape Verdean escudo to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CVE to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 cve
3.04 lkr

1.00000 CVE = 3.03793 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CVE3.03793 LKR
5 CVE15.18965 LKR
10 CVE30.37930 LKR
20 CVE60.75860 LKR
50 CVE151.89650 LKR
100 CVE303.79300 LKR
250 CVE759.48250 LKR
500 CVE1518.96500 LKR
1000 CVE3037.93000 LKR
2000 CVE6075.86000 LKR
5000 CVE15189.65000 LKR
10000 CVE30379.30000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 LKR0.32917 CVE
5 LKR1.64586 CVE
10 LKR3.29171 CVE
20 LKR6.58342 CVE
50 LKR16.45855 CVE
100 LKR32.91710 CVE
250 LKR82.29275 CVE
500 LKR164.58550 CVE
1000 LKR329.17100 CVE
2000 LKR658.34200 CVE
5000 LKR1645.85500 CVE
10000 LKR3291.71000 CVE