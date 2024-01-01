1 Cape Verdean escudo to Aruban florins

Convert CVE to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 cve
0.02 awg

1.00000 CVE = 0.01742 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Aruban Florin
1 CVE0.01742 AWG
5 CVE0.08708 AWG
10 CVE0.17416 AWG
20 CVE0.34831 AWG
50 CVE0.87078 AWG
100 CVE1.74155 AWG
250 CVE4.35388 AWG
500 CVE8.70775 AWG
1000 CVE17.41550 AWG
2000 CVE34.83100 AWG
5000 CVE87.07750 AWG
10000 CVE174.15500 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AWG57.42010 CVE
5 AWG287.10050 CVE
10 AWG574.20100 CVE
20 AWG1148.40200 CVE
50 AWG2871.00500 CVE
100 AWG5742.01000 CVE
250 AWG14355.02500 CVE
500 AWG28710.05000 CVE
1000 AWG57420.10000 CVE
2000 AWG114840.20000 CVE
5000 AWG287100.50000 CVE
10000 AWG574201.00000 CVE