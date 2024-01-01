5 Cape Verdean escudos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert CVE to AED at the real exchange rate

5 cve
0.18 aed

1.00000 CVE = 0.03573 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CVE0.03573 AED
5 CVE0.17867 AED
10 CVE0.35734 AED
20 CVE0.71469 AED
50 CVE1.78672 AED
100 CVE3.57344 AED
250 CVE8.93360 AED
500 CVE17.86720 AED
1000 CVE35.73440 AED
2000 CVE71.46880 AED
5000 CVE178.67200 AED
10000 CVE357.34400 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AED27.98430 CVE
5 AED139.92150 CVE
10 AED279.84300 CVE
20 AED559.68600 CVE
50 AED1399.21500 CVE
100 AED2798.43000 CVE
250 AED6996.07500 CVE
500 AED13992.15000 CVE
1000 AED27984.30000 CVE
2000 AED55968.60000 CVE
5000 AED139921.50000 CVE
10000 AED279843.00000 CVE