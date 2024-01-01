5000 Costa Rican colóns to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert CRC to XOF at the real exchange rate

5,000 crc
5,894 xof

1.00000 CRC = 1.17884 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CRC1.17884 XOF
5 CRC5.89420 XOF
10 CRC11.78840 XOF
20 CRC23.57680 XOF
50 CRC58.94200 XOF
100 CRC117.88400 XOF
250 CRC294.71000 XOF
500 CRC589.42000 XOF
1000 CRC1178.84000 XOF
2000 CRC2357.68000 XOF
5000 CRC5894.20000 XOF
10000 CRC11788.40000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Costa Rican Colón
1 XOF0.84829 CRC
5 XOF4.24147 CRC
10 XOF8.48294 CRC
20 XOF16.96588 CRC
50 XOF42.41470 CRC
100 XOF84.82940 CRC
250 XOF212.07350 CRC
500 XOF424.14700 CRC
1000 XOF848.29400 CRC
2000 XOF1696.58800 CRC
5000 XOF4241.47000 CRC
10000 XOF8482.94000 CRC