1 Costa Rican colón to Swedish kronor

Convert CRC to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 crc
0.02 sek

1.00000 CRC = 0.02023 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swedish Krona
1 CRC0.02023 SEK
5 CRC0.10117 SEK
10 CRC0.20233 SEK
20 CRC0.40467 SEK
50 CRC1.01167 SEK
100 CRC2.02334 SEK
250 CRC5.05835 SEK
500 CRC10.11670 SEK
1000 CRC20.23340 SEK
2000 CRC40.46680 SEK
5000 CRC101.16700 SEK
10000 CRC202.33400 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Costa Rican Colón
1 SEK49.42330 CRC
5 SEK247.11650 CRC
10 SEK494.23300 CRC
20 SEK988.46600 CRC
50 SEK2471.16500 CRC
100 SEK4942.33000 CRC
250 SEK12355.82500 CRC
500 SEK24711.65000 CRC
1000 SEK49423.30000 CRC
2000 SEK98846.60000 CRC
5000 SEK247116.50000 CRC
10000 SEK494233.00000 CRC