Costa Rican colóns to Georgian laris today

Convert CRC to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
5.18 gel

₡1.000 CRC = ₾0.005176 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

CRC to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00530.0056
Low0.00510.0051
Average0.00520.0053
Change-1.65%-1.88%
View full history

1 CRC to GEL stats

The performance of CRC to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0051. This means the 30 day average was 0.0052. The change for CRC to GEL was -1.65.

The performance of CRC to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0056 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for CRC to GEL was -1.88.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Georgian Lari
1 CRC0.00518 GEL
5 CRC0.02588 GEL
10 CRC0.05176 GEL
20 CRC0.10352 GEL
50 CRC0.25880 GEL
100 CRC0.51759 GEL
250 CRC1.29397 GEL
500 CRC2.58795 GEL
1000 CRC5.17590 GEL
2000 CRC10.35180 GEL
5000 CRC25.87950 GEL
10000 CRC51.75900 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Costa Rican Colón
1 GEL193.20300 CRC
5 GEL966.01500 CRC
10 GEL1,932.03000 CRC
20 GEL3,864.06000 CRC
50 GEL9,660.15000 CRC
100 GEL19,320.30000 CRC
250 GEL48,300.75000 CRC
500 GEL96,601.50000 CRC
1000 GEL193,203.00000 CRC
2000 GEL386,406.00000 CRC
5000 GEL966,015.00000 CRC
10000 GEL1,932,030.00000 CRC