2000 Colombian pesos to East Caribbean dollars

Convert COP to XCD at the real exchange rate

2,000 cop
1.38 xcd

1.00000 COP = 0.00069 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.927851.348450.7935881.530921.347155.964318.8825
1 EUR1.077711.453220.855321.649881.4517760.312720.3497
1 CAD0.7415920.68812510.5885191.135320.99899941.502714.0031
1 GBP1.26011.169151.6991811.929121.6974870.520623.7938

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 COP0.00069 XCD
5 COP0.00345 XCD
10 COP0.00691 XCD
20 COP0.01381 XCD
50 COP0.03453 XCD
100 COP0.06907 XCD
250 COP0.17267 XCD
500 COP0.34535 XCD
1000 COP0.69070 XCD
2000 COP1.38139 XCD
5000 COP3.45348 XCD
10000 COP6.90696 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 XCD1447.81000 COP
5 XCD7239.05000 COP
10 XCD14478.10000 COP
20 XCD28956.20000 COP
50 XCD72390.50000 COP
100 XCD144781.00000 COP
250 XCD361952.50000 COP
500 XCD723905.00000 COP
1000 XCD1447810.00000 COP
2000 XCD2895620.00000 COP
5000 XCD7239050.00000 COP
10000 XCD14478100.00000 COP