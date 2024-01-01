Colombian pesos to CFA francs beac today

Convert COP to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
145 xaf

$1.000 COP = FCFA0.1453 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15370.1585
Low0.14530.1453
Average0.15000.1521
Change-2.00%-6.81%
1 COP to XAF stats

The performance of COP to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1537 and a 30 day low of 0.1453. This means the 30 day average was 0.1500. The change for COP to XAF was -2.00.

The performance of COP to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1585 and a 90 day low of 0.1453. This means the 90 day average was 0.1521. The change for COP to XAF was -6.81.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 COP0.14529 XAF
5 COP0.72646 XAF
10 COP1.45292 XAF
20 COP2.90584 XAF
50 COP7.26460 XAF
100 COP14.52920 XAF
250 COP36.32300 XAF
500 COP72.64600 XAF
1000 COP145.29200 XAF
2000 COP290.58400 XAF
5000 COP726.46000 XAF
10000 COP1,452.92000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Colombian Peso
1 XAF6.88268 COP
5 XAF34.41340 COP
10 XAF68.82680 COP
20 XAF137.65360 COP
50 XAF344.13400 COP
100 XAF688.26800 COP
250 XAF1,720.67000 COP
500 XAF3,441.34000 COP
1000 XAF6,882.68000 COP
2000 XAF13,765.36000 COP
5000 XAF34,413.40000 COP
10000 XAF68,826.80000 COP