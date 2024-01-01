Colombian pesos to Russian rubles today

Convert COP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
20.62 rub

$1.000 COP = руб0.02062 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02240.0238
Low0.02060.0201
Average0.02170.0223
Change-5.16%-11.80%
1 COP to RUB stats

The performance of COP to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0224 and a 30 day low of 0.0206. This means the 30 day average was 0.0217. The change for COP to RUB was -5.16.

The performance of COP to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0238 and a 90 day low of 0.0201. This means the 90 day average was 0.0223. The change for COP to RUB was -11.80.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Russian Ruble
1 COP0.02062 RUB
5 COP0.10312 RUB
10 COP0.20624 RUB
20 COP0.41248 RUB
50 COP1.03119 RUB
100 COP2.06238 RUB
250 COP5.15595 RUB
500 COP10.31190 RUB
1000 COP20.62380 RUB
2000 COP41.24760 RUB
5000 COP103.11900 RUB
10000 COP206.23800 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Colombian Peso
1 RUB48.48770 COP
5 RUB242.43850 COP
10 RUB484.87700 COP
20 RUB969.75400 COP
50 RUB2,424.38500 COP
100 RUB4,848.77000 COP
250 RUB12,121.92500 COP
500 RUB24,243.85000 COP
1000 RUB48,487.70000 COP
2000 RUB96,975.40000 COP
5000 RUB242,438.50000 COP
10000 RUB484,877.00000 COP