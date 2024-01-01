20 Colombian pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert COP to CRC at the real exchange rate

20 cop
2.64 crc

1.00000 COP = 0.13208 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
How to convert Colombian pesos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 COP0.13208 CRC
5 COP0.66041 CRC
10 COP1.32082 CRC
20 COP2.64164 CRC
50 COP6.60410 CRC
100 COP13.20820 CRC
250 COP33.02050 CRC
500 COP66.04100 CRC
1000 COP132.08200 CRC
2000 COP264.16400 CRC
5000 COP660.41000 CRC
10000 COP1320.82000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Colombian Peso
1 CRC7.57108 COP
5 CRC37.85540 COP
10 CRC75.71080 COP
20 CRC151.42160 COP
50 CRC378.55400 COP
100 CRC757.10800 COP
250 CRC1892.77000 COP
500 CRC3785.54000 COP
1000 CRC7571.08000 COP
2000 CRC15142.16000 COP
5000 CRC37855.40000 COP
10000 CRC75710.80000 COP