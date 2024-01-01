Chilean pesos to CFA francs beac today

Convert CLP to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
632 xaf

$1.000 CLP = FCFA0.6321 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66540.6802
Low0.63210.6321
Average0.64510.6547
Change-2.61%-2.63%
1 CLP to XAF stats

The performance of CLP to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6654 and a 30 day low of 0.6321. This means the 30 day average was 0.6451. The change for CLP to XAF was -2.61.

The performance of CLP to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6802 and a 90 day low of 0.6321. This means the 90 day average was 0.6547. The change for CLP to XAF was -2.63.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CLP0.63214 XAF
5 CLP3.16068 XAF
10 CLP6.32136 XAF
20 CLP12.64272 XAF
50 CLP31.60680 XAF
100 CLP63.21360 XAF
250 CLP158.03400 XAF
500 CLP316.06800 XAF
1000 CLP632.13600 XAF
2000 CLP1,264.27200 XAF
5000 CLP3,160.68000 XAF
10000 CLP6,321.36000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Chilean Peso
1 XAF1.58194 CLP
5 XAF7.90970 CLP
10 XAF15.81940 CLP
20 XAF31.63880 CLP
50 XAF79.09700 CLP
100 XAF158.19400 CLP
250 XAF395.48500 CLP
500 XAF790.97000 CLP
1000 XAF1,581.94000 CLP
2000 XAF3,163.88000 CLP
5000 XAF7,909.70000 CLP
10000 XAF15,819.40000 CLP