10 Chilean pesos to Nepalese rupees

Convert CLP to NPR at the real exchange rate

10 clp
1.38 npr

1.00000 CLP = 0.13779 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 CLP0.13779 NPR
5 CLP0.68893 NPR
10 CLP1.37786 NPR
20 CLP2.75572 NPR
50 CLP6.88930 NPR
100 CLP13.77860 NPR
250 CLP34.44650 NPR
500 CLP68.89300 NPR
1000 CLP137.78600 NPR
2000 CLP275.57200 NPR
5000 CLP688.93000 NPR
10000 CLP1377.86000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 NPR7.25765 CLP
5 NPR36.28825 CLP
10 NPR72.57650 CLP
20 NPR145.15300 CLP
50 NPR362.88250 CLP
100 NPR725.76500 CLP
250 NPR1814.41250 CLP
500 NPR3628.82500 CLP
1000 NPR7257.65000 CLP
2000 NPR14515.30000 CLP
5000 NPR36288.25000 CLP
10000 NPR72576.50000 CLP