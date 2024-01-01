Chilean pesos to Myanmar kyats today

Convert CLP to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
2,209.40 mmk

$1.000 CLP = K2.209 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.32052.3669
Low2.19652.1965
Average2.24452.2684
Change-1.71%-1.31%
View full history

1 CLP to MMK stats

The performance of CLP to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3205 and a 30 day low of 2.1965. This means the 30 day average was 2.2445. The change for CLP to MMK was -1.71.

The performance of CLP to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3669 and a 90 day low of 2.1965. This means the 90 day average was 2.2684. The change for CLP to MMK was -1.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 CLP2.20940 MMK
5 CLP11.04700 MMK
10 CLP22.09400 MMK
20 CLP44.18800 MMK
50 CLP110.47000 MMK
100 CLP220.94000 MMK
250 CLP552.35000 MMK
500 CLP1,104.70000 MMK
1000 CLP2,209.40000 MMK
2000 CLP4,418.80000 MMK
5000 CLP11,047.00000 MMK
10000 CLP22,094.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Chilean Peso
1 MMK0.45261 CLP
5 MMK2.26306 CLP
10 MMK4.52612 CLP
20 MMK9.05224 CLP
50 MMK22.63060 CLP
100 MMK45.26120 CLP
250 MMK113.15300 CLP
500 MMK226.30600 CLP
1000 MMK452.61200 CLP
2000 MMK905.22400 CLP
5000 MMK2,263.06000 CLP
10000 MMK4,526.12000 CLP