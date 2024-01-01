5000 Chilean pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert CLP to BOB at the real exchange rate

5,000 clp
35.97 bob

1.00000 CLP = 0.00719 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CLP0.00719 BOB
5 CLP0.03597 BOB
10 CLP0.07194 BOB
20 CLP0.14388 BOB
50 CLP0.35970 BOB
100 CLP0.71941 BOB
250 CLP1.79852 BOB
500 CLP3.59703 BOB
1000 CLP7.19406 BOB
2000 CLP14.38812 BOB
5000 CLP35.97030 BOB
10000 CLP71.94060 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Chilean Peso
1 BOB139.00400 CLP
5 BOB695.02000 CLP
10 BOB1390.04000 CLP
20 BOB2780.08000 CLP
50 BOB6950.20000 CLP
100 BOB13900.40000 CLP
250 BOB34751.00000 CLP
500 BOB69502.00000 CLP
1000 BOB139004.00000 CLP
2000 BOB278008.00000 CLP
5000 BOB695020.00000 CLP
10000 BOB1390040.00000 CLP