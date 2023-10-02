500 Swiss francs to Ugandan shillings

Convert CHF to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 chf
2052960 ugx

1.00000 CHF = 4105.92000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:11 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.056887.75141.435081.647770.9677518.3952
1GBP1.153411.21895101.2161.655271.90061.1162121.2177
1USD0.946250.820378183.0351.357951.559210.9157517.4065
1INR0.01139580.009879910.012043110.01635390.01877780.01102850.209628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 CHF4105.92000 UGX
5 CHF20529.60000 UGX
10 CHF41059.20000 UGX
20 CHF82118.40000 UGX
50 CHF205296.00000 UGX
100 CHF410592.00000 UGX
250 CHF1026480.00000 UGX
500 CHF2052960.00000 UGX
1000 CHF4105920.00000 UGX
2000 CHF8211840.00000 UGX
5000 CHF20529600.00000 UGX
10000 CHF41059200.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Swiss Franc
1 UGX0.00024 CHF
5 UGX0.00122 CHF
10 UGX0.00244 CHF
20 UGX0.00487 CHF
50 UGX0.01218 CHF
100 UGX0.02436 CHF
250 UGX0.06089 CHF
500 UGX0.12178 CHF
1000 UGX0.24355 CHF
2000 UGX0.48710 CHF
5000 UGX1.21775 CHF
10000 UGX2.43551 CHF