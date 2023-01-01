20 Swiss francs to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert CHF to PYG at the real exchange rate

20 chf
159,417 pyg

1.00000 CHF = 7970.84000 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 PYG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.05787.7681.435041.645650.9678518.3971
1GBP1.153411.2192101.2361.655251.898181.1163221.2202
1USD0.94610.82021183.0351.357651.55690.9156517.405
1INR0.01139370.009877880.012043110.01635030.018750.01102730.20961

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CHF7970.84000 PYG
5 CHF39854.20000 PYG
10 CHF79708.40000 PYG
20 CHF159416.80000 PYG
50 CHF398542.00000 PYG
100 CHF797084.00000 PYG
250 CHF1992710.00000 PYG
500 CHF3985420.00000 PYG
1000 CHF7970840.00000 PYG
2000 CHF15941680.00000 PYG
5000 CHF39854200.00000 PYG
10000 CHF79708400.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Swiss Franc
1 PYG0.00013 CHF
5 PYG0.00063 CHF
10 PYG0.00125 CHF
20 PYG0.00251 CHF
50 PYG0.00627 CHF
100 PYG0.01255 CHF
250 PYG0.03136 CHF
500 PYG0.06273 CHF
1000 PYG0.12546 CHF
2000 PYG0.25091 CHF
5000 PYG0.62728 CHF
10000 PYG1.25457 CHF