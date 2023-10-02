250 Swiss francs to Pakistani rupees

Convert CHF to PKR at the real exchange rate

250 chf
78,571.25 pkr

1.00000 CHF = 314.28500 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:36 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.05787.7681.435141.645780.9678518.3955
1GBP1.1535411.21925101.241.655441.89841.1164521.2192
1USD0.94610.820176183.0351.357751.557030.9156517.4035
1INR0.01139370.009877480.012043110.01635150.01875140.01102730.209592

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 CHF314.28500 PKR
5 CHF1571.42500 PKR
10 CHF3142.85000 PKR
20 CHF6285.70000 PKR
50 CHF15714.25000 PKR
100 CHF31428.50000 PKR
250 CHF78571.25000 PKR
500 CHF157142.50000 PKR
1000 CHF314285.00000 PKR
2000 CHF628570.00000 PKR
5000 CHF1571425.00000 PKR
10000 CHF3142850.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 PKR0.00318 CHF
5 PKR0.01591 CHF
10 PKR0.03182 CHF
20 PKR0.06364 CHF
50 PKR0.15909 CHF
100 PKR0.31818 CHF
250 PKR0.79546 CHF
500 PKR1.59092 CHF
1000 PKR3.18183 CHF
2000 PKR6.36366 CHF
5000 PKR15.90915 CHF
10000 PKR31.81830 CHF