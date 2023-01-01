10 thousand Swiss francs to Panamanian balboas

Convert CHF to PAB at the real exchange rate

10000 chf
10918.80 pab

1.00000 CHF = 1.09188 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056887.75141.435241.645590.9678518.3908
1GBP1.1536711.21915101.2321.655731.89841.1165821.216
1USD0.946250.820244183.0351.35811.557150.9158517.4023
1INR0.01139580.009878290.012043110.01635580.01875290.01102970.209578

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Panamanian Balboa
1 CHF1.09188 PAB
5 CHF5.45940 PAB
10 CHF10.91880 PAB
20 CHF21.83760 PAB
50 CHF54.59400 PAB
100 CHF109.18800 PAB
250 CHF272.97000 PAB
500 CHF545.94000 PAB
1000 CHF1091.88000 PAB
2000 CHF2183.76000 PAB
5000 CHF5459.40000 PAB
10000 CHF10918.80000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Swiss Franc
1 PAB0.91585 CHF
5 PAB4.57925 CHF
10 PAB9.15850 CHF
20 PAB18.31700 CHF
50 PAB45.79250 CHF
100 PAB91.58500 CHF
250 PAB228.96250 CHF
500 PAB457.92500 CHF
1000 PAB915.85000 CHF
2000 PAB1831.70000 CHF
5000 PAB4579.25000 CHF
10000 PAB9158.50000 CHF