1 thousand Swiss francs to Norwegian kroner

Convert CHF to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
11692.80 nok

1.00000 CHF = 11.69280 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:26 UTC
CHF to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 CHF11.69280 NOK
5 CHF58.46400 NOK
10 CHF116.92800 NOK
20 CHF233.85600 NOK
50 CHF584.64000 NOK
100 CHF1169.28000 NOK
250 CHF2923.20000 NOK
500 CHF5846.40000 NOK
1000 CHF11692.80000 NOK
2000 CHF23385.60000 NOK
5000 CHF58464.00000 NOK
10000 CHF116928.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Swiss Franc
1 NOK0.08552 CHF
5 NOK0.42761 CHF
10 NOK0.85523 CHF
20 NOK1.71046 CHF
50 NOK4.27614 CHF
100 NOK8.55229 CHF
250 NOK21.38072 CHF
500 NOK42.76145 CHF
1000 NOK85.52290 CHF
2000 NOK171.04580 CHF
5000 NOK427.61450 CHF
10000 NOK855.22900 CHF