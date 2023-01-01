500 Swiss francs to Laotian kips

Convert CHF to LAK at the real exchange rate

500 chf
11,085,950 lak

1.00000 CHF = 22171.90000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 LAK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.056987.75971.43491.643830.9679518.391
1GBP1.1537411.21945101.2571.655591.896651.1167621.2195
1USD0.946150.820042183.0351.357651.555330.915817.4009
1INR0.01139480.009875860.012043110.01635030.0187310.01102910.209561

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Laotian Kip
1 CHF22171.90000 LAK
5 CHF110859.50000 LAK
10 CHF221719.00000 LAK
20 CHF443438.00000 LAK
50 CHF1108595.00000 LAK
100 CHF2217190.00000 LAK
250 CHF5542975.00000 LAK
500 CHF11085950.00000 LAK
1000 CHF22171900.00000 LAK
2000 CHF44343800.00000 LAK
5000 CHF110859500.00000 LAK
10000 CHF221719000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Swiss Franc
1 LAK0.00005 CHF
5 LAK0.00023 CHF
10 LAK0.00045 CHF
20 LAK0.00090 CHF
50 LAK0.00226 CHF
100 LAK0.00451 CHF
250 LAK0.01128 CHF
500 LAK0.02255 CHF
1000 LAK0.04510 CHF
2000 LAK0.09020 CHF
5000 LAK0.22551 CHF
10000 LAK0.45102 CHF