1 Swiss franc to Israeli new sheqels

Convert CHF to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 chf
4.16 ils

1.00000 CHF = 4.15895 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:42 UTC
CHF to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CHF4.15895 ILS
5 CHF20.79475 ILS
10 CHF41.58950 ILS
20 CHF83.17900 ILS
50 CHF207.94750 ILS
100 CHF415.89500 ILS
250 CHF1039.73750 ILS
500 CHF2079.47500 ILS
1000 CHF4158.95000 ILS
2000 CHF8317.90000 ILS
5000 CHF20794.75000 ILS
10000 CHF41589.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swiss Franc
1 ILS0.24044 CHF
5 ILS1.20222 CHF
10 ILS2.40445 CHF
20 ILS4.80890 CHF
50 ILS12.02225 CHF
100 ILS24.04450 CHF
250 ILS60.11125 CHF
500 ILS120.22250 CHF
1000 ILS240.44500 CHF
2000 ILS480.89000 CHF
5000 ILS1202.22500 CHF
10000 ILS2404.45000 CHF