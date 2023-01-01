5 Swiss francs to Bahamian dollars

Convert CHF to BSD at the real exchange rate

5 chf
5.46 bsd

1.00000 CHF = 1.09170 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BSD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.0565587.73061.434211.642520.967818.3974
1GBP1.1540711.2192101.2361.6551.895381.1169121.2296
1USD0.946450.82021183.0351.357451.554610.91617.4127
1INR0.01139850.009877880.012043110.01634790.01872230.01103150.209703

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bahamian Dollar
1 CHF1.09170 BSD
5 CHF5.45850 BSD
10 CHF10.91700 BSD
20 CHF21.83400 BSD
50 CHF54.58500 BSD
100 CHF109.17000 BSD
250 CHF272.92500 BSD
500 CHF545.85000 BSD
1000 CHF1091.70000 BSD
2000 CHF2183.40000 BSD
5000 CHF5458.50000 BSD
10000 CHF10917.00000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BSD0.91600 CHF
5 BSD4.58000 CHF
10 BSD9.16000 CHF
20 BSD18.32000 CHF
50 BSD45.80000 CHF
100 BSD91.60000 CHF
250 BSD229.00000 CHF
500 BSD458.00000 CHF
1000 BSD916.00000 CHF
2000 BSD1832.00000 CHF
5000 BSD4580.00000 CHF
10000 BSD9160.00000 CHF