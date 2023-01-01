500 Swiss francs to Aruban florins

Convert CHF to AWG at the real exchange rate

500 chf
988.10 awg

1.00000 CHF = 1.97620 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.0565587.73061.4341.64150.967718.3858
1GBP1.153811.21905101.2241.654561.893961.1165321.2135
1USD0.946450.820311183.0351.357251.553640.915917.4017
1INR0.01139850.00987910.012043110.01634550.01871070.01103030.209571

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Aruban Florin
1 CHF1.97620 AWG
5 CHF9.88100 AWG
10 CHF19.76200 AWG
20 CHF39.52400 AWG
50 CHF98.81000 AWG
100 CHF197.62000 AWG
250 CHF494.05000 AWG
500 CHF988.10000 AWG
1000 CHF1976.20000 AWG
2000 CHF3952.40000 AWG
5000 CHF9881.00000 AWG
10000 CHF19762.00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swiss Franc
1 AWG0.50602 CHF
5 AWG2.53011 CHF
10 AWG5.06022 CHF
20 AWG10.12044 CHF
50 AWG25.30110 CHF
100 AWG50.60220 CHF
250 AWG126.50550 CHF
500 AWG253.01100 CHF
1000 AWG506.02200 CHF
2000 AWG1012.04400 CHF
5000 AWG2530.11000 CHF
10000 AWG5060.22000 CHF