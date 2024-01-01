Belize dollars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert BZD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,050,640 mmk

BZ$1.000 BZD = K1,051 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
BZD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,051.50001,051.5000
Low1,050.64001,050.5800
Average1,050.69731,051.0302
Change0.00%-0.08%
1 BZD to MMK stats

The performance of BZD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,051.5000 and a 30 day low of 1,050.6400. This means the 30 day average was 1,050.6973. The change for BZD to MMK was 0.00.

The performance of BZD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,051.5000 and a 90 day low of 1,050.5800. This means the 90 day average was 1,051.0302. The change for BZD to MMK was -0.08.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 BZD1,050.64000 MMK
5 BZD5,253.20000 MMK
10 BZD10,506.40000 MMK
20 BZD21,012.80000 MMK
50 BZD52,532.00000 MMK
100 BZD105,064.00000 MMK
250 BZD262,660.00000 MMK
500 BZD525,320.00000 MMK
1000 BZD1,050,640.00000 MMK
2000 BZD2,101,280.00000 MMK
5000 BZD5,253,200.00000 MMK
10000 BZD10,506,400.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Belize Dollar
1 MMK0.00095 BZD
5 MMK0.00476 BZD
10 MMK0.00952 BZD
20 MMK0.01904 BZD
50 MMK0.04759 BZD
100 MMK0.09518 BZD
250 MMK0.23795 BZD
500 MMK0.47590 BZD
1000 MMK0.95180 BZD
2000 MMK1.90360 BZD
5000 MMK4.75901 BZD
10000 MMK9.51801 BZD