1 Belize dollar to Jersey pounds

Convert BZD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1 bzd
0.40 jep

1.00000 BZD = 0.39679 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.88251.3484583.00911.34710.7935881.530921.63279
1 ZAR0.052959110.07141274.396090.07134120.04202770.08107640.0864709
1 CAD0.74159214.0031161.55890.9989990.5885191.135321.21086
1 INR0.01204690.2274750.016244610.01622830.009560250.01844290.01967

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BZD0.39679 JEP
5 BZD1.98397 JEP
10 BZD3.96794 JEP
20 BZD7.93588 JEP
50 BZD19.83970 JEP
100 BZD39.67940 JEP
250 BZD99.19850 JEP
500 BZD198.39700 JEP
1000 BZD396.79400 JEP
2000 BZD793.58800 JEP
5000 BZD1983.97000 JEP
10000 BZD3967.94000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Belize Dollar
1 JEP2.52020 BZD
5 JEP12.60100 BZD
10 JEP25.20200 BZD
20 JEP50.40400 BZD
50 JEP126.01000 BZD
100 JEP252.02000 BZD
250 JEP630.05000 BZD
500 JEP1260.10000 BZD
1000 JEP2520.20000 BZD
2000 JEP5040.40000 BZD
5000 JEP12601.00000 BZD
10000 JEP25202.00000 BZD