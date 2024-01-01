500 Botswanan pulas to South African rand

Convert BWP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

500 bwp
689.69 zar

1.00000 BWP = 1.37937 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South African Rand
1 BWP1.37937 ZAR
5 BWP6.89685 ZAR
10 BWP13.79370 ZAR
20 BWP27.58740 ZAR
50 BWP68.96850 ZAR
100 BWP137.93700 ZAR
250 BWP344.84250 ZAR
500 BWP689.68500 ZAR
1000 BWP1379.37000 ZAR
2000 BWP2758.74000 ZAR
5000 BWP6896.85000 ZAR
10000 BWP13793.70000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Botswanan Pula
1 ZAR0.72497 BWP
5 ZAR3.62485 BWP
10 ZAR7.24970 BWP
20 ZAR14.49940 BWP
50 ZAR36.24850 BWP
100 ZAR72.49700 BWP
250 ZAR181.24250 BWP
500 ZAR362.48500 BWP
1000 ZAR724.97000 BWP
2000 ZAR1449.94000 BWP
5000 ZAR3624.85000 BWP
10000 ZAR7249.70000 BWP