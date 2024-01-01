Botswanan pulas to Russian rubles today

Convert BWP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
6,327.86 rub

P1.000 BWP = руб6.328 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
BWP to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.58166.8176
Low6.28236.1748
Average6.45416.5362
Change-3.27%-6.14%
1 BWP to RUB stats

The performance of BWP to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5816 and a 30 day low of 6.2823. This means the 30 day average was 6.4541. The change for BWP to RUB was -3.27.

The performance of BWP to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.8176 and a 90 day low of 6.1748. This means the 90 day average was 6.5362. The change for BWP to RUB was -6.14.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Russian Ruble
1 BWP6.32786 RUB
5 BWP31.63930 RUB
10 BWP63.27860 RUB
20 BWP126.55720 RUB
50 BWP316.39300 RUB
100 BWP632.78600 RUB
250 BWP1,581.96500 RUB
500 BWP3,163.93000 RUB
1000 BWP6,327.86000 RUB
2000 BWP12,655.72000 RUB
5000 BWP31,639.30000 RUB
10000 BWP63,278.60000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Botswanan Pula
1 RUB0.15803 BWP
5 RUB0.79016 BWP
10 RUB1.58031 BWP
20 RUB3.16062 BWP
50 RUB7.90155 BWP
100 RUB15.80310 BWP
250 RUB39.50775 BWP
500 RUB79.01550 BWP
1000 RUB158.03100 BWP
2000 RUB316.06200 BWP
5000 RUB790.15500 BWP
10000 RUB1,580.31000 BWP