2,000 Botswanan pulas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BWP to CRC at the real exchange rate

2,000 bwp
72,753.60 crc

1.000 BWP = 36.38 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7371.4651.6490.96917.754
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9331.7161.9321.13520.795
1 USD0.9410.804183.5171.3791.5520.91216.71
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Costa Rican Colón
1 BWP36.37680 CRC
5 BWP181.88400 CRC
10 BWP363.76800 CRC
20 BWP727.53600 CRC
50 BWP1,818.84000 CRC
100 BWP3,637.68000 CRC
250 BWP9,094.20000 CRC
500 BWP18,188.40000 CRC
1000 BWP36,376.80000 CRC
2000 BWP72,753.60000 CRC
5000 BWP181,884.00000 CRC
10000 BWP363,768.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Botswanan Pula
1 CRC0.02749 BWP
5 CRC0.13745 BWP
10 CRC0.27490 BWP
20 CRC0.54980 BWP
50 CRC1.37451 BWP
100 CRC2.74901 BWP
250 CRC6.87252 BWP
500 CRC13.74505 BWP
1000 CRC27.49010 BWP
2000 CRC54.98020 BWP
5000 CRC137.45050 BWP
10000 CRC274.90100 BWP